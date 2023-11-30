Toby Keith On Las Vegas Shows + More For 2024

Toby Keith is optimistic about the future.

After a great performance at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September, the star began planning what’s next.

Keith has already announced headlining Las Vegas shows (coming Dec. 10-11) and these back-to-back shows are a rehearsal for something bigger. He is feeling invigorated about more shows in 2024.

“It’s on the board,” he says of a full-scale tour. “They have got a great plan together, and we’ve built a new set, and we’re getting the trucks and buses fired up. Our plan is to go forward, don’t let this stuff define our future — let’s go.”

