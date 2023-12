(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

Toby Keith returned to Vegas this past weekend.

The country icon launched a three-show run at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas last Saturday, December 10th.

The first show sold out in minutes, making it the venue’s fastest-selling shows ever.

The final show for Keither will be on Thursday, December 14th.

What is the best live show that you’ve seen this year?