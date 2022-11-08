98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TOBY KEITH MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE CANCER DIAGNOSIS

November 8, 2022 8:34AM CST
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

Toby Keith surprised the crowd at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, KY on Friday night (November 4th), popping up on stage and performing songs for over an hour, according to Classic Country Music. Toby was reportedly in town for the annual Breeder’s Cup at Keeneland Racetrack. This was his first public appearance since revealing his cancer diagnosis in June.

Toby’s set list included his 2003 hit “I Love This Bar,” which was recorded by patrons and shared on social media.

In June, Toby revealed that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021. He wound up canceling the remainder of the dates on his 2022 calendar.

Recent Posts