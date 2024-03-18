Toby Keith, John Anderson, James Burton announced as 2024 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

The Country Music Association has announced the 2024 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Toby Keith, born Toby Keith Covel, will be inducted into the Modern Era Artist category. Among his chart-topping hits are “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry Man),” “As Good as I Once Was” and “How Do You Like Me Now?!”

“Toby’s passing left our hearts broken,” the Covel family says of Toby, who passed away February 5 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. “We miss him so much, but we take comfort that his music and legacy will live forever. Thank you, Country Music Hall of Fame, for helping keep it alive.”

John Anderson will be inducted into the Veteran’s Era Artist category. His multiple-decade career has spawned songs like “Seminole Wind,” “Straight Tequila Night” and the CMA Award-winning “Swingin.’”

“It is one of the greatest honors I could ever receive,” John says. “My love and heartfelt gratitude goes out to the fans who have supported me through the years, everyone at the Country Music Hall of Fame and all of those who made this possible. I am proud and honored beyond words.”

James Burton will be inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician Category. He’s played on records by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr. and Glen Campbell, and toured with Elvis Presley.

“I am so humbled and excited to be recognized in this way,” shares James. “So much of my career was spent playing for incredible Country artists and to now be going up on that wall with all those innovators and industry greats is just incredible.”

Toby, John and James will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this October.

