Toaster Strudel Releases ‘Mean Girls’ Inspired Strudels with Pink Icing and a Chance to Win
This is SO FETCH. Toaster Strudel has announced limited edition ‘Mean Girls’ Toaster Strudels complete with pink icing, but that’s just the beginning to celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day’ on October 3rd.
On the specifically marked boxes, you can also stream ‘Mean Girls’ for free. THEN…
There’s a chance to win an exclusive video from ‘Mean Girls’ actress Lacey Chabert by taking a picture of your sweet pink icing design on your strudel for the #FetchSweepstakes!