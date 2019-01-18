TO RESIST FATTY FOOD JUST SMELL IT FOR TWO MINUTES
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 18, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Pictured is a Deep Dish Pizza from Uno's in Chicago (photo by Roy Gregory)

It can be tough to resist a slice of pizza when it’s right in front of you, but a new study reveals if you just smell it for about two minutes your craving will pass. University of Florida researchers exposed a group of participants to the scent of strawberries, apples, biscuits or pizza. They found those who sniffed the unhealthy options for less than 30 seconds were more likely to want them, but if they sniffed them for more than two minutes they stopped finding them desirable, and instead craved the fruit. Experts say the finding suggests air freshener manufacturers could develop food-scented ones to curb people’s urges to eat unhealthy foods and in turn curb the obesity epidemic. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.

