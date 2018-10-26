To Get a Perfect Suntan, This is What You Should Do

If you’re attempting to get a perfect tan you’ll want to sunbathe every other day, finds a new study. Researchers exposed human skin cells and mice to ultraviolet light for varying lengths of time. They found samples and specimens that were exposed to the light every 48 hours responded strongest to it. In other words, melanin levels, the chemical responsible for your tan, are boosted more when the skin has a day or two to recover in between exposures to the sun. Lead researcher Carmit Levy, a professor with Tel Aviv University, says, “It turns out that, if you are going out daily to the beach, you might be interfering with the natural scheduling and synchronizing of the skin protection systems.” Here’s the full story from Daily Mail.