Tired of Robo-Texts? FCC Cracking Down

FCC Cracking Down on Robo-Texts

After years of cracking down on robocalls, the Federal Communications Commision / FCC is now turning its attention to scammy text messages.

This week, the FCC adopted a new rule. It requires mobile carriers to block text messages from sources considered “highly likely to be illegal.”

An estimated 225 billion robo-texts were sent to Americans last year – more than 700 per person.

The rules will go into effect in the coming weeks.