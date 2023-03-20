Tired of Robo-Texts? FCC Cracking Down
March 20, 2023 10:00AM CDT
After years of cracking down on robocalls, the Federal Communications Commision / FCC is now turning its attention to scammy text messages.
This week, the FCC adopted a new rule. It requires mobile carriers to block text messages from sources considered “highly likely to be illegal.”
An estimated 225 billion robo-texts were sent to Americans last year – more than 700 per person.
The rules will go into effect in the coming weeks.
