Tips For People Struggling This Season

Holidays are a happy time for many, but not for all people.

For those struggling, Tiny Buddha has some tips.

They suggest taking time to reflect on how you would like to spend your holidays. “Remember, you don’t have to buy the perfect gift for everyone, put up a tree, decorate the entire house, spend hours baking cookies, or even attend that family gathering,” they state.

They add to pay attention to your own needs.

They also say, “The best thing that any of us can do this holiday season is be kind to ourselves and take care of ourselves like we would our closest friend. This is the best holiday gift we can give ourselves.”