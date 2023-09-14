98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tips For Navigating Social Anxiety

September 14, 2023 5:05PM CDT
There are many of us who deal with social anxiety.

Although it is something that isn’t easily cured, there are ways to handle it better.

Tiny Buddha states, “Therefore, navigating social anxiety is about lowering your level of perceived stress and strengthening your confidence in your ability to handle life and social interactions, however nourishing or awkward they might be.”

They share ways to deal with social anxiety, including being self-aware, reframing unhelpful self-talk, using mindful awareness, developing self-confidence, and nourishing your nervous system.

What social situations make you anxious?

