Tips For Navigating Social Anxiety

Sad and lonely girl in bedroom. Insomnia and psychological issues. Breakup with boyfriend. Conceptual of bad condition of broken hearted, sadness, loneliness or depress woman.

There are many of us who deal with social anxiety.

Although it is something that isn’t easily cured, there are ways to handle it better.

Tiny Buddha states, “Therefore, navigating social anxiety is about lowering your level of perceived stress and strengthening your confidence in your ability to handle life and social interactions, however nourishing or awkward they might be.”

They share ways to deal with social anxiety, including being self-aware, reframing unhelpful self-talk, using mindful awareness, developing self-confidence, and nourishing your nervous system.

What social situations make you anxious?