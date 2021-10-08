Tip Leads To Arrest Of Joliet Man for Child Porn

A Joliet man is arrested for child porn. In July 2021, the Will County Sheriff’s Investigation’s Unit received a tip regarding a Joliet resident that was involved in sharing child pornography through an online mobile application. During a two month investigation the offender was identified and additional evidence was collected.
On October 5, Sheriff’s detectives were granted a warrant for the arrest of Jason Raman, age 37, of 1204 John Street in Joliet Township. Sheriff’s detectives served the warrant on October 6 at Raman’s residence. Raman was interviewed at his home and made statements implicating himself. Raman was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. He was taken into custody and transported to the Adult Detention Facility. He appeared in court and was given a $350,000 bond (10% to apply).