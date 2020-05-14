Tinashe to host step by step dance tutorial on Houseparty’s three-day virtual fest

ABC/Randy HolmesTinashe has continued to keep us entertained with dance challenges while at home during COVID-19.
The R&B singer isn’t taking any breaks, and will join Miguel, DaBaby, and more to host a three-day virtual fest on the Houseparty app.
“Dance with me on @Houseparty,” she wrote alongside a flyer on Instagram.
This weekend only, the social networking app will features appearances from over 40 musicians and entertainers, doing workout videos, performances, cooking lessons, karaoke, and more.
The ‘In the House’ series allows you to watch videos within the social app, as you watch your favorite celebs with your closest friends far and near during COVID-19.
The lineup also includes Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, John Legend, and more. It all starts tomorrow at 5 p.m. EST, and will run through Sunday.
Join Tinashe on the Houseparty app at 6 p.m. EST for a step by step guide of the latest dance moves to learn at home.
