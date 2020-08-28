      Weather Alert

Time To Uncork The World’s Best Bourbons

Aug 28, 2020 @ 9:13am

Just in time for you to kick back for the weekend, a new list shows The World’s Best Bourbons … at least according to the New York International Spirits Competition.
There were more than 1200 entries this year from 30 different countries.
Judges awarded 42 “Double Golds”, the highest honor.
Here’s a sampling of the top picks:
Jim Beam – Single Barrel Bourbon ($40)
Local Choice Spirits – Boones Bourbon ($45)
Redemption – Barrel Proof Bourbon ($90)
Wild Turkey – Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon ($40)
Check out the World’s Best Bourbons according to Forbes here.

