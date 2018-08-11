Women Spend THIS Much Time During Their Lives Getting Ready

Courtesy of BrotherHQ add them on Snapchat @Brother

It is estimated that the average human lifespan is 28,000 days long. The hard hitting questions are how long do we spend on certain tasks throughout that time. Below is a breakdown of those details:

Men spend about 46 days getting ready while women spend about 136 days preparing themselves.

9,100 days are spent sleeping

3.5 months are spent hitting the snooze button

16 years are spent watching TV

A hilarious yet frustrating 46 days are spent on hold waiting for customer service.

Maybe you’ll start getting ready faster or watching less TV, or maybe you’ll live your life the same like I will!