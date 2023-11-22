Time for the Turkey Testicle Festival

The Parkside Pub, in Huntley, Illinois, is throwing a Turkey Testicle Festival today. The annual festival draws people from California, Arizona, Texas, New York, Australia and Germany and it showcases many bands from the area on top of the delicacy itself.. The turkey testicles will be battered, fried and then served with beer. The Parkside Pub expects to feed over 5,000 people. They will cook 1,200 pounds of turkey privates. Parkside Pub is located in downtown Huntley, and they have an extensive menu, which is available whether you’re dining in or carrying out. Parkside offers delicious bar food and the best burger.