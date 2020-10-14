Timbaland and Swizz Beatz announce the next season of Verzuz
Shareif Ziyadat/WireImageThe second season of the highly-acclaimed Verzuz series is on the way.
On Wednesday, Verzuz co-founder Timbaland tweeted that season two would be “Going to another level. @verzuzonline line up coming soon !!!! @THEREALSWIZZZ let’s gooo.”
“Ohhh ohhhhh who you want to see in season 2,” wrote co-founder Swizz Beatz on Instagram. “@verzuztv stay tuned all the way!”
After the announcements, fans took to the comments to anticipate who might take the Verzuz stage next.
Once fan predicted battles between “Sade and Anita Baker, Chaka Khan vs. Diana Ross, Mary J Blige vs. Toni Braxton, and Mariah Carey vs. Janet Jackson.”
Another said, “I still want Busta [Rhymes] and Missy [Elliot], while still another wrote, “Let’s celebrate Stevie Wonder or Quincy Jones.
Another enticing match-up could be “Birdman‘s Cash Money Records against Master P‘s No Limit.”
Meanwhile, others were still pulling for Keyshia Cole and Ashanti to take the Verzuz stage.
It’s been over a month since soul queens Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight went head-to-head in the popular Instagram Live series that originally launched at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, the series has featured a number of epic battles, including Alicia Keys vs. John Legend, Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Brandy vs. Monica,Bounty Killa vs. Beenie Man and more.
Due to the series’ gaining a record number of views and increasing streaming numbers for each artist, each Verzuz battle is now available on Apple Music.
By Rachel George
