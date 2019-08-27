Tim McGraw’s ready to “Drive” and sing Streisand hits with his daughter
ABC/Mark Levine Could Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie be destined for a career in the family business?
Tim and Faith’s oldest child, Gracie — who’s 22 — shows off her pipes in a new video her dad shared on his socials, where the two sing along to Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb’s 1981 hit, “What Kind of Fool,” while driving down the road.
“PIPES!!!!!!” Tim commented. “Dang, this girl can sing!”
“Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip,” he added, along with the hashtag “#chaseyourdreamsgirl.”
In the past, Gracie joined her dad for the track “Here Tonight” from his 2015 album, Damn Country Music.
The Gibb/Streisand sing-along isn’t the only cover you’ll hear from Tim this week, either: On Thursday, he plans to release his version of The Cars’ 1984 hit ballad, “Drive.”
