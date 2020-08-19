Tim McGraw’s New Album Gets ‘First Ever Family’ Release Party
Getty Images
Tim McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, and three daughters held a very special family album release celebration for Tim over the weekend. The album, Here On Earth, doesn’t come out until Friday (August 21st), but the McGraws decided to do a little preview at home for the first time ever. Faith shared a video of the couple slow dancing in the dark surrounded by string lights. She wrote, “Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women. We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece.“
Faith also shared that this was the first such family party of its kind. She wrote, “The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party. Yeah, I know … Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever.”
Faith also referred to Here On Earth as “one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded.”
The project includes Tim’s current hit single, “I Called Mama.”