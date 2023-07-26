98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw’s got something up his sleeves

July 26, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Hang tight, Tim McGraw fans: Something new’s arriving on Friday, July 28.

Tim recently posted a cryptic Instagram video of him putting his gold chain and cowboy hat on before striking several poses that fuel the mystery. The only hint he provided in the caption is simply, “Friday.”

While you wait for the big reveal, be sure to preorder and presave Tim’s upcoming 17th album, Standing Room Only.

The title track is currently #13 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

One Kind of Dog Leash May Actually Harm your Pup

Recent Posts