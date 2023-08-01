98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw’s Daughters Will Not Sing with Him in Public – Here’s WHY

August 1, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Tim McGraw’s three daughters all refuse to perform with him.

The country star told ET Online that even though Gracie, Maggie and Audrey (pictured with him) are talented singers, they are more likely to do a song with their mother, Faith Hill, than him.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer said, “I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point.  I talk about it all the time, and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, dad.’  They’ll sing with mom.  But I’m probably not up to par with the rest of them.  I’m the worst singer in the family.”

Play Name that Tune this week with Bossman in the Morning at 7:30 for your chance to “win ’em before you can buy’em” to see Tim McGraw:  Standing Room Only Tour with special guest, Carly Pearce, coming to United Center on May 31, 2024!

Tickets go on sale Friday August 4th at 10am at livenation.com!

