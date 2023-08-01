Tim McGraw’s Daughters Will Not Sing with Him in Public – Here’s WHY

Tim McGraw’s three daughters all refuse to perform with him.

The country star told ET Online that even though Gracie, Maggie and Audrey (pictured with him) are talented singers, they are more likely to do a song with their mother, Faith Hill, than him.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer said, “I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, dad.’ They’ll sing with mom. But I’m probably not up to par with the rest of them. I’m the worst singer in the family.”

