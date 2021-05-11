Tim McGraw’s Daughter Reveals Never-Before-Seen Family Throwbacks on His Birthday
During Tim McGraw’s recent birthday celebration, his daughter, Audrey, shared several unseen pictures of the singer.
The 19-year-old shared a slideshow of past pictures of her and her father, feeding pigeons, wearing flip-flops underwater, and smashing coconuts on rocks.
“Happy birthday to one of the coolest and most inspiring people I know,” Audrey wrote. “Everything you do is filled with loads and loads of love. I love you so so much dad.”
McGraw turned 54 years old on May 1st. He also received love from his wife, Faith Hill, who posted a picture of them kissing, with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only, I love you.”