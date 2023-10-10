98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw’s 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Could Be Yours

October 10, 2023 8:24AM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw’s 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Could Be Yours
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw’s custom-built 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible, created by automobile designer Chip Foose for his 40th birthday, will be auctioned off at the GAA event in Greensboro, North Carolina, from November 2 to 4, 2023. The third-generation Cutlass features a two-tone burgundy and black finish, 19-inch and 20-inch Foose-branded wheels, and a Chevrolet Corvette-sourced LS7 V8 engine with 505 horsepower. The car also has Baer six-piston big brakes and a custom Hotchkis suspension.

Bids can be placed in person, by phone, or online.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts