Tim McGraw’s 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Could Be Yours

Tim McGraw’s custom-built 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible, created by automobile designer Chip Foose for his 40th birthday, will be auctioned off at the GAA event in Greensboro, North Carolina, from November 2 to 4, 2023. The third-generation Cutlass features a two-tone burgundy and black finish, 19-inch and 20-inch Foose-branded wheels, and a Chevrolet Corvette-sourced LS7 V8 engine with 505 horsepower. The car also has Baer six-piston big brakes and a custom Hotchkis suspension.

Bids can be placed in person, by phone, or online.