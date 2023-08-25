98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw “would’ve died already” if he had not married Faith Hill.

August 25, 2023 8:30AM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw “would’ve died already” if he had not married Faith Hill.
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old country star told Apple Music, “I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old A, I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and B, I would’ve died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now.”

McGraw battled alcoholism and has been sober since 2008.

He also told host Zane Lowe that although he’s never heard Jason Aldean’s controversial “Try That in a Small Town,” he has some insight into what it’s like to live in a close-knit community.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer said, “I probably grew up in the smallest town you can imagine. We had a caution light and a cotton gin and maybe 200 people lived around there.”

He continued, “I didn’t grow up around people being racist. I didn’t grow up around people being mean to people. If there was any hint of that, my coach who was my mentor growing up, my coach would knock that down in a heartbeat. He would slap the s–t out of you if he heard you say anything racist.”

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
5

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW

Recent Posts