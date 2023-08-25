Tim McGraw “would’ve died already” if he had not married Faith Hill.

The 56-year-old country star told Apple Music, “I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old A, I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and B, I would’ve died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now.”

McGraw battled alcoholism and has been sober since 2008.

He also told host Zane Lowe that although he’s never heard Jason Aldean’s controversial “Try That in a Small Town,” he has some insight into what it’s like to live in a close-knit community.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer said, “I probably grew up in the smallest town you can imagine. We had a caution light and a cotton gin and maybe 200 people lived around there.”

He continued, “I didn’t grow up around people being racist. I didn’t grow up around people being mean to people. If there was any hint of that, my coach who was my mentor growing up, my coach would knock that down in a heartbeat. He would slap the s–t out of you if he heard you say anything racist.”