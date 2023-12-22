98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TIM McGRAW WISHES HIS FOLLOWERS A MERRY CHRISTMAS

December 22, 2023 8:56AM CST
Share
TIM McGRAW WISHES HIS FOLLOWERS A MERRY CHRISTMAS
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw shared a sweet Christmas message with his followers alongside a photo of his family’s tree.

In an Instagram post made Wednesday (December 21st), the country star wrote, “Merry Christmas! Hope everyone is finding some peace at this time of year… I know the angel is leaning, kind of a metaphor for life, I guess. But we all have hope for, and faith in, a better world tomorrow… Love one another; after all, that’s the real message.”

Check It Out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

More about:
#FaithHill
#MerryChristmas
timmcgraw

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FEATURE: What's Your Most Important Asset for Online Dating? THIS.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
4

A World Record Breaking Christmas Display
5

Matthew Perry's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Recent Posts