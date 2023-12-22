TIM McGRAW WISHES HIS FOLLOWERS A MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tim McGraw shared a sweet Christmas message with his followers alongside a photo of his family’s tree.

In an Instagram post made Wednesday (December 21st), the country star wrote, “Merry Christmas! Hope everyone is finding some peace at this time of year… I know the angel is leaning, kind of a metaphor for life, I guess. But we all have hope for, and faith in, a better world tomorrow… Love one another; after all, that’s the real message.”

