Tim McGraw + Tyler Hubbard Bring People Together in ‘Undivided’ Video
A video for the new song from Tim McGraw Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided,” has just been released.
The song is a plea for people to come together, despite their divisions. The video features a football team, a roping team, frontline workers, and other scenes that represent the resilience of Americans.
Hubbard co-wrote the song with Chris Locke while in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
The song was released on January 13th – McGraw and Hubbard performed it during the “Celebrating America” TV special, which aired after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.