Tim McGraw to Perform Free Concert During NFL Draft

The NFL Draft next month will have a “country” feel to it, Tim McGraw will be performing for free in Nashville this April. The concert will happen on the NFL Draft main stage on Friday, April 26th, which is the same stage where players will be selected.

Over 300,000 people are expected for the two-day event, Gospel singer Cece Winans will sing the national anthem to open the festivities on Thursday, April 25th. Read more from Whiskey Riff here.