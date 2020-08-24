Tim McGraw To Appear On Colbert Tonight
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw will make an appearance tonight on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The country music superstar will perform a song from his newly-released album, ‘Here on Earth,’ which dropped August 21st. The Late Show airs live at 11:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on CBS.