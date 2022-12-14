98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Teaches Fans How to Make Authentic Southern Beignets for Christmas

December 14, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
Tim McGraw Teaches Fans How to Make Authentic Southern Beignets for Christmas

Tim McGraw Teaches Fans to Make Beignets on Social Media

Tim McGraw took time to ensure his fans had their “Christmas morning recipe” down, before the big day.

McGraw shared his recipe for making beignets on Tuesday (December 13).  “Being a Louisiana boy, I grew up with beignets.  It’s been a part of my DNA, since the earliest memories that I have,” McGraw said in a video posted to Instagram.

Tim advises using the Cafe du Monde mix, specifically.  He likes to coat his hands with cooking spray, if the dough is too sticky.  And he shares useful hints like shaking the treats in powdered sugar – in a Trader Joe‘s paper bag – to ensure the beignets are completely covered.

He took to Instagram, yesterday, (Tuesday, December 13th) to share his video instruction.  Then finished by tasting one, and saying:  “Mmmm…  Tres bien!”  That means “very good,” in French, which is often spoken in Louisiana.  🙂

Tim says this recipe is a favorite of his three grown daughters, with wife Faith Hill.  McGraw says they each ask him to fry these up for their birthdays.

More about:
#Beignets
#CafeDuMonde
#ChristmasBreakfast
#FaithHill
#FamilyRecipe
#It'saNOLAThing
#TraderJoe's
Instagram
timmcgraw

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Gift Giving - Here's the Most Dangerous Toy a Kid Could Get
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out THIS WEEK

Recent Posts