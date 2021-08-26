Tim McGraw Talks About his Late Father – Baseball Star Tug McGraw

Tim McGraw is sharing some rare comments about his late father, Tug McGraw, whom he didn’t know was his dad was until he was 11.
McGraw says, “People ask me, ‘How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn’t do anything.’ But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad. It gave me something, in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for. How could I ever be angry?”
He spoke more, about learning who his father was: “I didn’t know he was my dad. I was 11 years old, and I was rummaging around in mom’s closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana, and my mom was divorced, and we were barely getting by.”
Tim adds that he and his father didn’t have a relationship until he got older.