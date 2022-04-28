Tim McGraw Talks About Going For His Dream!

Tim McGraw tells NPR.org that he was scared to death to tell his mother he was dropping out of school to pursue his dream. “I had to call my mom and let her know that I was dropping out of school, which scared me to death, because I knew she didn’t graduate high school because of me. She didn’t get the opportunities in life that she wanted because of me. When I finally got the nerve to do that, I called her and said, ‘Mom, I’m just letting you know that I’m dropping out of college and I’m moving to Nashville to play music.’ And there was silence on the line. And of course, I expected, ‘No, you’re not!’ but what I got back from my mom was, ‘Well, I’m surprised you haven’t done that already.’ And she said, ‘You need to go do it, otherwise you’ll always wonder if you could have made it.’ “