Tim McGraw Talks 1883!

Tim McGraw tells Variety magazine that he and Faith Hill cried when they read the script for the season finale of ”1883”. “When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying. I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. It just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense.”