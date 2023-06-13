98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw surprises Randy Travis with cover of his hit

June 13, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Randy Travis shared a sweet moment backstage at the recent CMA Fest.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” hitmaker surprised Randy with an a cappella cover of his 1986 #1 hit, “On the Other Hand.” Randy appeared excited as he sang along with Tim and Tim’s nephew, Timothy

“I can’t tell you how much it meant to see @Tim McGraw and Faith last night at @Country Music Association Fest!” Randy wrote on TikTok. “We don’t get to see each other often enough — they are lights! And we loved meeting their nephew Timothy!”

You can watch this special moment on Randy’s TikTok now.

Tim’s new single, “Standing Room Only,” is currently #20 and rising on the country charts.

