Tim McGraw Strips Down ‘Something Like That’ For Amazon Music

Oct 1, 2020 @ 9:15am
Tim McGraw has released a reimagined version of his 1999 chart-topping hit song “Something Like That,” which is available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. The song comes from Tim’s 1999 album, A Place In The Sun.
He said, “This is one of my favorite songs to play live. It always takes the energy level up a notch and it’s just a lot of fun. We let the fans pick a closing song from our Here On Earth Livestream Experience and this was their choice. It’s a stripped-down acoustic version of the song, something you don’t get to hear us do very often with this one. We hope you like it.”
Tim sits in the Top Six on the country charts with his latest single, “I Called Mama.” It’s the debut release from his new album, Here On Earth, which was released in August. Tim performed “I Called Mama” last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

