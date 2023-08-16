98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Shares Touching Note For His Oldest Daughter’s Birthday

August 16, 2023 5:08PM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw Shares Touching Note For His Oldest Daughter’s Birthday
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter’s birthday with sweet notes.

McGraw posted photos with Gracie for her 26th birthday, expressing how she brings joy to their family.

“Your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along, we realized what love really is,” he wrote online. “You made our love for each other stronger and, in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before.”

McGraw continued, “You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have […] become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it.”

How did your first child help you to understand love?

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...

Recent Posts