Tim McGraw Shares Emotional Post about his Daughters

(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Tim McGraw Shares Emotional Post – Looking Back on Family Car Trips with his Three Daughters

Tim McGraw posted an emotional video about the times he, his wife, and three daughters went on road-trips around the country.

The “Just to See You Smile” singer, who’s married to country music star Faith Hill, posted the video to Instagram, Wednesday night (March 1).

McGraw shared that their 18-year-old Cadillac Escalade, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Griswold Family Cruiser,’ was the mode of transportation for many of the family’s road trips. The name is an homage to the Vacation series of comedy movies, which starred Chevy Chase as a beleaguered but lovable dad. He has posted video of them singing in the Caddy, many times, over the years.

While multi-millionaire McGraw could have any car he wants, the singer says he keeps the SUV because it’s where he likes to listen to his songs.

Tim listened to the new mix of his song, “Standing Room Only,” which fans can hear for themselves on March 10th.

That’s him with his daughter, Audrey, who looks a lot like her mom. 🙂