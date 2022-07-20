Tim McGraw Scores 45th No. 1 Hit With “7500 OBO,” Tells Fans to “Buckle In”

Tim McGraw’s most recent single, “7500 OBO,” gave him his 45th number-one hit.
McGraw celebrated his new number one with a post on Instagram which he captioned, “Thanx Country Radio for making “7500 OBO” the #1 record this week.”
“7500 OBO” is featured on McGraw‘s 16th studio album, Here On Earth, which reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Country album chart upon its release in 2020. The project was re-released with an Ultimate Edition this spring with an additional set of songs.
“7500 OBO” is about a pickup truck that holds too many memories for its owners. While fans are still in love with McGraw’s number one hit, the singer tells fans to “buckle up,” he’s already working on the next album.