Tim McGraw Says This One Trait Has Helped Him Drop Alcohol and Pounds…

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw has mastered the art of patience, when it comes to the success of his career and love life.

He didn’t soar to the top of the charts until he released his second album, “Not A Moment Too Soon,” in 1994, the same year he met his life partner, Faith Hill.

As his marriage and music career took off, he credits his wife with helping him stay on track; especially when it came to his struggle with alcoholism and lack of exercise and junk food back in 2008.

McGraw tells Yahoo Entertainment: “I don’t think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do,” and he noted that getting sober – while incorporating daily movement – had a ripple effect. Tim says it changed his life for the better, from the start to the finish of each day.

Looking back, over his professional and personal ups and downs, McGraw says he is proud to be releasing his 17th album at the end of the month titled, “Standing Room Only,” with a tour to follow in 2024.

He will be here, in Chicago, Friday the 31st of May, at United Center. Bossman has already given away tickets, here, before anyone else could even buy them.

