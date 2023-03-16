TIM McGRAW SAYS NEW SINGLE’S LYRICS HIT HIM ‘RIGHT AWAY’

Tim McGraw is always on the hunt for the best songs he can find, and that’s how he came to discover his new single, “Standing Room Only.” He tells us:

“I’m sort of a song nut and I listen to songs all the time. I listen to new songs every day from songwriters, and when I heard this song the lyrics hit me right away. I mean, it’s just so well written. There’s not a wasted line anywhere in this song. And the melody of it, it was a little different. I love the perspective of ‘Standing Room Only’ and what it meant. And it’s more about life affirmation, just like ‘Live Like You Were Dying.’ It wasn’t about dying, it was about living. And to me, this song, it’s about going out and living life to the fullest, you know, and trying to be the best person you can be.”

“Standing Room Only” was just released last week.

It’s the title track for his next album, which is scheduled for release later this year.