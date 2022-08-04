Tim McGraw Says He’d Love to Drive a Race Car – But Wouldn’t Want to Wreck It

Tim McGraw will be the headliner at this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. He is excited to perform. But he’s also hoping that he’ll get some time in one of the race cars.
He tells us: “I’ve driven NASCAR before, which was so exhilarating that you’re shaking when you get out of it. You’re so fired up. And I’m sort of an adrenaline junkie, so I’m hoping they’ll let me get in one of those cars. I doubt they’ll let me do that. All of my people are looking at me saying no, no, no, because they know I want to. But I’m gonna try my best to get behind the wheel of one. My biggest fear would be to crash it. I wouldn’t want to go mess up somebody’s car.”
Other performers at this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix include Carly Pearce, Brantley Gilbert, Midland, Jackson Dean and Callista Clark. For more information, visit MusicCityGP.com.