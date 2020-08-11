Tim McGraw Says ‘A Series of Things’ Must Happen Before Signing On To A Movie
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
If you miss seeing Tim McGraw on the big screen it’s because the stars and the planets haven’t aligned recently to make that happen. Tim tells us that several things have to fall into perfect place in order for him to be able to take on an acting gig. [“For me it’s just a matter of, gosh, having time, and especially a movie cause it’s not like I’m like Tom Hanks and (can) go pick any movie I want and go do it. A series of things has to happen for me to be able to do a movie — first off, it’s gotta be something I really, really like, and then they gotta want me for that part, and then its gotta fall into a time period that I’m able to do it. It’s hard for those three things to happen at the right time.”
Tim says that lately he’s been focusing on music, and that definitely seems to be falling into place. His latest single, “I Called Mama,” sits in the Top 10 and climbing on the country charts. His new album, Here On Earth, will be released on August 21st.