Tim McGraw Reveals He Wants To Be A Grandpa

August 11, 2022 6:08PM CDT
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During a recent interview, Tim McGraw reveals his hopes for the future and for his three daughters.

“I just want a good, healthy life for my daughters, and for them to pursue their dreams and have success and to be happy.”

He continued, “That’s on my bucket list. And you know, grandkids down the road for sure, but way down the road.”

Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill share three daughters together, 25-year-old Gracie, 23-year-old Maggie, and 20-year-old Audrey.

