Tim McGraw Reunites with On-Screen ‘1883’ Son During Atlanta Concert

While Tim McGraw’s “McGraw 2022” tour makes its musical way across the nation, the recent stop in Atlanta, Georgia, reunited McGraw with his little “1883” co-star.
Audie Rick plays his son, James Dutton, Sr.
He joined McGraw, by bringing his guitar on stage. McGraw shared the video of the moment on his social media page and said the guitar was “bigger than Audie…but he was as cool as a cucumber.”
“Tim, thank you for letting me give you your guitar,” Audie said in a recorded message to McGraw. “That was a great show! Thank you!”
[Are you an “1883” fan? Who is your favorite, Tim McGraw or “Yellowstone’s,” Kevin Costner?]