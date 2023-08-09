98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw recorded “Hey Whiskey” when his voice was “shredded”

August 9, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Tim McGraw recently released his “very honest” song, “Hey Whiskey.” Although Tim didn’t write the song, he delivered it vulnerably because of his personal relatability to the topic, as well as the strained voice he had during the recording session. 

“The vocal that we kept on that song, that was the very first run-through at about 10 o’clock at night, when my voice was shredded and I had no voice left,” Tim tells Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview. “That’s the vocal we ended up keeping, because it was so pure and honest.”

“I’m so glad we ended up keeping the rawness that we did,” adds the singer, who’s been sober since 2008.

“Hey Whiskey” will be featured on Tim’s upcoming album, Standing Room Only, due out August 25. The title track is #13 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts