Tim McGraw previews new album with “Remember Me Well”

July 21, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

Tim McGraw has released a new song, “Remember Me Well.”

The mid-tempo heartbreak track has the persona reflecting on a recent breakup and how he hopes his ex remembers him.

“If you’re gonna love me, don’t keep it to yourself/ If you’re gonna hate me, tell me go to hell/ If you’re gonna forget me, find someone else/ If you’re gonna remember me, remember me well,” Tim sings in the candid chorus.

“Remember Me Well” is the latest preview of Tim’s 17th album, Standing Room Only, arriving August 25. Prior to this, he dropped “Hey Whiskey” and the title track, which is #15 on the country charts.

Standing Room Only is available for preorder now.

