Tim McGraw Postpones Here On Earth Tour Including Tinley Park Concert
Tim McGraw has made the decision that the show will not go on. His 2020 Here on Earth Tour has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He broke the news to fans via a text, then posted a message on social media writing, “I’m so sad to have to cancel . . . but everyone’s safety has to be the top priority. We’re working with our teams to figure out when and how we can get back out on the road and see you all safely. In the meantime, we’re looking for some new ways to connect with you and get more music out.”
The Here On Earth Tour was scheduled to open on July 10th in Syracuse, N.Y. with Midland and Ingrid Andress. The Tour was supposed to stop in Tinley Park September 26 @ the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre