Tim McGraw pays tribute to The Cars’ Ric Ocasek, the inspiration for his latest song
SonyTim McGraw is remembering Ric Ocasek, the day after the lead singer of The Cars was found dead in New York City.
Tim’s most recent release happens to be a cover of the band’s 1984 hit ballad, “Drive.”
“Man…so saddened to hear about the passing of Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, and legendary producer to many,” Tim tweeted on Monday. “His music was inspirational to me.”
“Our thoughts go out to all of his family, friends, and fans,” he added.
It’s worth noting that Ocasek didn’t sing lead on the original version of “Drive” — late Cars bass player Benjamin Orr did. However, Ocasek did write it, and it was produced by Shania Twain‘s former husband and songwriting partner, Mutt Lange, before he and Shania married.
Ocasek was found unconscious and unresponsive in bed Sunday afternoon, having apparently died of natural causes. He was 75.
Tim’s version of “Drive” is available to stream or download now, and you can also check out a new acoustic version of the classic hit on YouTube.
