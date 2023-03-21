98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career

March 21, 2023 6:05PM CDT
I love Tim in 1883, don’t you? In a recent interview he opened up about his acting career.

McGraw said, “I mean, auditioning is tough.”

He continued, “It’s the hardest thing in the world. The things that I’ve done that I think that I’ve done the best at are the things I didn’t have to audition for.”

He added, “Every time it’s like, ‘Do you hate me?’ Like, when you don’t get anything back, and they just walk off, you’re like, ‘Did I suck? Did I just ruin that scene for him?'”

McGraw continued, “The best advice I ever got as an actor came from Billy Bob Thornton when we were doing Friday Night Lights, and I was scared to death because that was my first big movie. I asked him for any advice he’d give me, and he says, ‘If you think you’re not doing enough, you’re probably still doing too much.'”

