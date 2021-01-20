Tim McGraw on the Time Keith Urban’s Guitar Almost Killed Him

TIM MCGRAW says he came within millimeters of getting smacked in the head by Keith Urban’s guitar during their performance at the 2013 ACMs. Quote, “But it would’ve been pretty good to be knocked out by his guitar. I would’ve taken that.”
TIM MCGRAW was sharing stories about some of his biggest hits on an episode of Apple Music Essentials. There was a good one about “Highway Don’t Care,” his song with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban.
They performed it on the 2013 ACMs and there was a moment where Tim almost lost his life. Quote, “[We’re] at the front of the stage, and Keith does this big guitar thing, and he swings the neck of his guitar out – and misses my face – by millimeters.
“I didn’t flinch, and we ended the song and I walked off and said, ‘Man, you almost killed me’ . . . and he didn’t even notice that he had done it. You can go back and look at it now. You can see where it just barely missed me. He could’ve killed me.
“But it would have been pretty good to be knocked out by Keith Urban’s guitar. I would’ve taken that.” (Here’s the clip. He talks about the near-miss at 2:20.)
One more thing: Tim confirmed that he and TYLER HUBBARD will be performing “Undivided” on tonight’s “Celebrating America” inauguration special.