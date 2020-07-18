Tim McGraw on the Significance of an Album’s Third Song

TIM MCGRAW was talking about his new album, “Here On Earth”, which is coming out August 24th. And he brought up something interesting about “song placement” on his albums.
Quote, “I always like the third song on the album to sort of have a feel that draws you in.
“After you’ve listened to the first and second song, when you get to the third song you want something that sort of keeps everybody interested, and I think [“Here On Earth”] does that. I hope it does that, anyway.”
Speaking of Tim. Pandora recently gave him a “Billionaire Plaque.” He earned it by having over seven billion lifetime spins . . . and being one of the Top 25 most-streamed artists of all time on Pandora.
He also gets more than 12 million streams per week.
