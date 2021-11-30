Tim McGraw May Be A Bigger Football Fan Than You

You may love football, but do you love football the way Tim McGraw loves football? The “Yellowstone” actor admits to watching any football game, it doesn’t have to be a professional NFL game, it can be a college game too. “I’ll watch every game I can. And the great thing now, I think, about football season is you can find a game just about every night of the week. Some college somewhere is playing. Somebody’s playing somewhere,” says McGraw. Tim admits to a little depression sinks in one football season is over. “There’s just something special about Sundays watching football and … well, every day watching football.”