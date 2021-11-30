      Weather Alert

Tim McGraw May Be A Bigger Football Fan Than You

Nov 30, 2021 @ 9:35am
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You may love football, but do you love football the way Tim McGraw loves football? The “Yellowstone” actor admits to watching any football game, it doesn’t have to be a professional NFL game, it can be a college game too.  “I’ll watch every game I can. And the great thing now, I think, about football season is you can find a game just about every night of the week. Some college somewhere is playing. Somebody’s playing somewhere,” says McGraw.  Tim admits to a little depression sinks in one football season is over. “There’s just something special about Sundays watching football and … well, every day watching football.”

